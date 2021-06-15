PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in PayPal by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.52. The company had a trading volume of 238,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.22 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

