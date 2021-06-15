Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -254.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.32 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,796. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

