Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.53 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 815,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.18.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

