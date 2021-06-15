Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.53.

PPL stock opened at C$40.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$40.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.25 billion and a PE ratio of -46.88.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

