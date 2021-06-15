PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Head-To-Head Review

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Home Point Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $3.71 billion 1.12 $1.65 billion $20.92 2.96 Home Point Capital $1.38 billion 0.67 $607.00 million $4.86 1.37

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Home Point Capital. Home Point Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 43.72% 55.61% 5.86% Home Point Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PennyMac Financial Services and Home Point Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 2 6 0 2.75 Home Point Capital 1 4 5 0 2.40

PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $80.57, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. Home Point Capital has a consensus target price of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 84.96%. Given Home Point Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than PennyMac Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Home Point Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.