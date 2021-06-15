Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,045. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

