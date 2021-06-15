PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $149.00

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.00 and last traded at $148.38, with a volume of 12772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.61. The company has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

