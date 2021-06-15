Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 13th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

PFGC stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.58.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $163,015,000 after buying an additional 492,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after buying an additional 263,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

