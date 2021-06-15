Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 13th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
PFGC stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.58.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $163,015,000 after buying an additional 492,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after buying an additional 263,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
