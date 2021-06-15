PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.42.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.23. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

