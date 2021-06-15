PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of PerkinElmer worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.23.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.