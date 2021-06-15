PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PKI opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.23. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

