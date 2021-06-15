PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Sells $532,469.10 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $532,469.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 2,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.11. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 165.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $24,986,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

