Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Update

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEYUF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 90,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

