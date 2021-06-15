Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $43.00 by Berenberg Bank

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a $43.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

