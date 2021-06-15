Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

