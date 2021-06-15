Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Lowered to $84.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLL. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

PLL stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.68 and a beta of 0.36. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $6,949,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

