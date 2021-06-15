Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,367 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

PDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

