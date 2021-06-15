Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 16,570 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

CMCSA opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

