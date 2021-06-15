Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,755 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.48% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $58,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEAS opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

