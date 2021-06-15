Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $30.42 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,069 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $30,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $248.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.26. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.61 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

