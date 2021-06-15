Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $33.83 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

