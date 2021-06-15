Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MAV opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

