Piper Sandler Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $207.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $187.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.19. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.86.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $25,924,604. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.