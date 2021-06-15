Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Trading Up 3.5%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 7,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 3,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23.

About Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.