Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $245.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.07. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

