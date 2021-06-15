Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,391,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 44,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M stock opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.