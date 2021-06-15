Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

