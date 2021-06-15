Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of CRWD opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $964,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,647,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

