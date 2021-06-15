Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,377,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of DOV opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

