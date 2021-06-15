Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $665,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $389.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

