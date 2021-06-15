Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 418 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

XOM stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $262.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.