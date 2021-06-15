Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Insider Purchases C$14,410.00 in Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$14,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,617,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,535,740.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 9,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$1,845.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 50,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,837.50.
  • On Friday, May 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 10,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

Shares of PLY traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.25. 175,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,959. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$25.42 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

