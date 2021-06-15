Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie Sells 4,000 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $106,155.00.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. 64,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,190. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

