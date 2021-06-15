Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie Sells 4,000 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 14th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $106,155.00.
Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. 64,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,190. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
