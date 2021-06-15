Polaris Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

NYSE PII opened at $129.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.08. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

