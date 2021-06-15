Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 6,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

