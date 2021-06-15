PowerPool (CVP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.11 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.00776370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00084275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.71 or 0.07848495 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,051,345 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

