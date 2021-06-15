Precium Price Tops $0.0071 (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Precium coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Precium has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Precium has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $112,669.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.74 or 0.00432703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Precium Profile

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official website for Precium is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

