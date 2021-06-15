Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $604,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,743.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,858. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.