Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $20,007.90 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Deborah Diaz purchased 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $20,007.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,627.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,459. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
About Primis Financial
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
