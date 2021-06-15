Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $20,007.90 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Deborah Diaz purchased 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $20,007.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,627.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,459. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

