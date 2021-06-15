Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 767 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

