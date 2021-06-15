Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,435 shares of company stock worth $1,741,006. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

