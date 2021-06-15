Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,349 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Neenah worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Neenah by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $875.50 million, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.95.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

In other Neenah news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

