Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,161,000 after buying an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $964.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.82. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

