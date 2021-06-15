Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,031,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after buying an additional 288,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,765,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $307.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.33 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.