Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Up 76.9% in May

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PGZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

