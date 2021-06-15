Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCOR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $83.96 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

