Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the May 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PFIE stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

