Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $41.11

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.11, but opened at $38.61. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

