Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 254,012 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 707,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,012 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $111,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.23. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

