Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 576,430 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Brunswick worth $103,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brunswick by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC stock opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.28.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.